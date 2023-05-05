Disruption to DBS digital banking services due to 'high login traffic volume'

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank users are experiencing intermittent issues logging into the bank's mobile banking services on Friday (May 5) due to "high login traffic volume", the bank said.

It was responding to comments on its Facebook page, where users have taken to complain about not being able to access mobile banking services, including its PayLah! and iBanking mobile apps.

Some users also reported being unable to withdraw money from automated teller machines (ATMs) and use the Paywave feature on their DBS cards.

Reports of DBS website outages spiked at about noon on Friday on website Downdetector, which tracks outages.

In response to one of the comments on social media, DBS apologised for the inconvenience and said they are "currently experiencing intermittence".

"We seek your kind patience to try again later due to high login traffic volume," it added.

Another user noted that they were unable to pay for their order on mobile shopping platform Shopee with their DBS credit card.