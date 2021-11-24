MAS will consider 'appropriate supervisory actions' after DBS' investigation into service disruption

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Nov 24) that it will consider "appropriate supervisory actions" following the disruption of DBS Bank's digital services that has lasted about two days.

"This is a serious disruption and MAS expects DBS to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the root causes and implement the necessary remedial measures," said MAS' assistant managing director (banking and insurance) Marcus Lim.

"MAS will consider appropriate supervisory actions following the investigation."

The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning, when many customers reported that they were unable to access the banks' online services.

Earlier on Wednesday, DBS said that services were restored in the morning, but later recurred.

MAS said it was informed by DBS about "a problem with its access control servers" that resulted in customers experiencing difficulties logging on to its digital banking services.