DBS says its digital banking services back to 'normal', apologises for 'unacceptable' two-day disruption
SINGAPORE: DBS Bank said on Thursday (Nov 25) that its digital banking services have returned to normal after an "unacceptable" two-day disruption.
The bank also assured its customers that its systems "remain secure" and were not the target of a cyberattack.
"Although our digital banking services have returned to normal, the inability to access an essential service over such an extended period of time is unacceptable," said the bank in a Facebook post.
Customer logins and transaction activities have returned to regular "business as usual" pre-disruption levels since Thursday morning, it added.
"We will continue to monitor and review the events of this week and are taking steps to prevent future recurrences."
"Once again, we recognise the gravity of the disruption," the bank said.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and anxiety caused."
The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning, with customers reporting that they were unable to access the banks' online services.
The issue recurred on Wednesday morning after services had been restored.
On Wednesday night, the bank said that its digital banking services were “returning to normal”, but some customers still reported being unable to access the online services.
DBS said in its Facebook update on Thursday that customers who are unable to log in or perform selected transactions should try restarting their devices.
Customers using Internet banking should also clear their browser cache before logging in again, said the bank.
"ISSUE WITH ACCESS CONTROL SERVERS"
DBS said that the service disruption was "caused by an issue with our access control servers".
It also assured customers that their "deposits and monies are safe and secure".
On Wednesday afternoon, DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon apologised for the disruption in a video on the bank's website and various social media pages
He said that the bank had identified a problem with its access control servers on Tuesday and had been working "round the clock" with third-party engineering providers to fix the issue.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said that it will consider “appropriate supervisory actions” after DBS' investigation into the disruption.