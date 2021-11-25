DBS says its digital banking services back to 'normal', apologises for 'unacceptable' two-day disruption

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank said on Thursday (Nov 25) that its digital banking services have returned to normal after an "unacceptable" two-day disruption.

The bank also assured its customers that its systems "remain secure" and were not the target of a cyberattack.

"Although our digital banking services have returned to normal, the inability to access an essential service over such an extended period of time is unacceptable," said the bank in a Facebook post.

Customer logins and transaction activities have returned to regular "business as usual" pre-disruption levels since Thursday morning, it added.

"We will continue to monitor and review the events of this week and are taking steps to prevent future recurrences."

"Once again, we recognise the gravity of the disruption," the bank said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and anxiety caused."