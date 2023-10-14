DBS and Citi digital banking services down; ATMs affected

SINGAPORE: DBS and Citibank online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), while DBS ATM services were disrupted at several locations.

DBS bank said the service disruption was caused by an issue at a data centre which is also used by various other organisations.

"We are doing our utmost to swing over to our backup data centre, and expect to progressively restore services from 7pm today," DBS said in a Facebook update at about 6.10pm.

In response to CNA's queries, data centre operator Equinix - which partners with DBS - said it is aware of a "technical issue" at one of its data centres that impacted some customers' operations.

"The technical issue has since been resolved and we are in contact with those impacted customers and expressed our sincere apologies," the company said, adding that it is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Citibank told CNA that it experienced a "temporary outage" in its banking services and has started progressively restoring services.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused," it added.

DBS and Citibank informed the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Saturday afternoon that their customers were experiencing difficulties accessing banking or payment services.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the service disruptions were caused by an issue at a common data centre that is used by the banks," said the authority on Saturday night.

"MAS has been following up closely with the banks, as they work towards a full resumption of their services, and provide timely communications and support to affected customers."