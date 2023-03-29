DBS customers unable to access bank's digital services

SINGAPORE: DBS customers reported on Wednesday (Mar 29) that they are unable to access the bank's digital services, including the DBS PayLah! app.

Reports of service outages began surging at about 8.30am, according to the website Downdetector, with more than 300 reports made.

As of 9am, CNA was unable to access the DBS PayLah! app as well as the bank's digibank online and mobile services. One-time passwords (OTPs) were also not received on mobile phones.

DBS acknowledged in a Facebook post at 9.20am that digital services are down, adding that it is resolving the issue and will give an update as soon as services are recovered.

"Please be assured that our systems remain secure and uncompromised," the bank said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

In the meantime, customers can continue to use their DBS or POSB cards for transactions, the bank said.

DBS customers took to the bank's Facebook post to voice frustrations that they could not access the app. Some users said they needed to use the app urgently.

"Please restore it ASAP," said Facebook user Karen Boo. "How would you feel if you are the customer who needs to use the service urgently? This is so frustrating!" she said.

Another user William Tan said: "The last time your system had a major breakdown which caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for users."

Others also said that they did not receive OTPs. One user said that they thought they "got hacked" until they read the comments online.

In reply to a Facebook comment from a user who said she needed money to pay her hospital bills, the bank said customers can still use their cards to withdraw money from ATMs.

CNA has contacted DBS for comment.