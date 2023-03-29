DBS service outage 'unacceptable', says MAS

SINGAPORE: The disruption of DBS' digital services on Wednesday (Mar 29) was "unacceptable" and the bank has "fallen short" of expectations, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The day-long outage left customers of Singapore's biggest bank unable to log in to online banking platforms such as its PayLah! mobile wallet, from as early as 830am.

Normal service resumed at 5.45pm on Wednesday.

In response to CNA's queries, MAS on Wednesday night said it had been notified by DBS in the early morning that customers were facing difficulties accessing digital banking services.

The financial regulator said it has been in close contact with DBS to "ensure expedited recovery" of its digital services, as well as timely communications to customers on the disruption.