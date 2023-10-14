DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected

SINGAPORE: DBS online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with customers also reporting issues with withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Attempts to log in to DBS' digital banking services at about 3.40pm came back with an error message: "We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later."

Some customers said they were unable to use DBS' PayLah! services as well.

Downdetector showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm. It also shows spikes in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Singtel, among others.