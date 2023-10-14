Logo
DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected
DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected

Screenshots showing the DBS Ibanking service page and Paylah service being down on Oct 14, 2023.

14 Oct 2023 04:13PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2023 04:28PM)
SINGAPORE: DBS online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with customers also reporting issues with withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Attempts to log in to DBS' digital banking services at about 3.40pm came back with an error message: "We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later."

Some customers said they were unable to use DBS' PayLah! services as well.

Downdetector showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm. It also shows spikes in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Singtel, among others.

A graph from the Downdetector site shows DBS outages on Oct 14, 2023.

Dozens of users have commented on DBS' latest Facebook post. Tan Yong Chuen wrote: "I can't even use the app or paywave."

"Stuck in the middle of a transaction. Been waiting for more than 30mins for the app issues to be resolved. What's going on???!!!" another wrote.

Pa Jian Wei said: "Hey I'm having trouble accessing the app..."

Other uses showed messages on ATMs reading: "This terminal is temporarily offline."

Source: CNA/mi

