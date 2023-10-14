DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected
DBS says its systems are "uncompromised" and apologised for the outages.
SINGAPORE: DBS online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with error messages shown on ATMs at several locations.
"Our customers are not able to access our banking services for the time being. We seek your patience while we actively work to resolve the issue," said DBS in a Facebook post at about 4.40pm.
"We are reactivating our branches to assist you with your transaction requests.
"Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised."
The bank apologised for the inconvenience and said it would provide updates as soon as they become available.
Downdetector showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm.
Attempts to log in to DBS' digital banking services at about 4.40pm came back with an error message: "We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later."
DBS' PayLah! services were also down.
Downdetector also showed spikes in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, among others.
Dozens of users have commented on DBS' latest Facebook post complaining about the outages.
Tan Yong Chuen wrote: "I can't even use the app or paywave."
Another user said: "Stuck in the middle of a transaction. Been waiting for more than 30mins for the app issues to be resolved. What's going on???!!!"
Pa Jian Wei added: "Hey I'm having trouble accessing the app..."
"Card down, app down, ATM also down ... How to make payment?" wrote Gary Chiang.
DBS ATMs have also been affected by the outages. Error messages on the machines read: "This terminal is temporarily offline."
CNA has contacted DBS, Citibank and OCBC for more information.
In response to queries from CNA, UOB confirmed that all of its digital services and ATMs are working as normal.