DBS digital banking services disrupted for second time in under 2 months; ATMs also affected

SINGAPORE: DBS online banking and payment services were disrupted on Friday (May 5) for the second time in less than two months.

Customers reported difficulties logging in to DBS/POSB digital banking, the PayLah! mobile wallet and DBS Vickers mTrading.

Automated teller machines (ATMs) were also affected, while some users said they were unable to use the paywave feature on their DBS cards.

Another customer said she was unable to pay for an order on mobile shopping platform Shopee with her DBS credit card.

Reports of disruptions to DBS banking services spiked at about noon on Friday on the website Downdetector, which tracks outages.

Singapore's largest lender said in response to complaints on its Facebook page that it was experiencing intermittent issues.

"We seek your kind patience to try again later due to high login traffic volume," it added.