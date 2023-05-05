MAS ups DBS' additional capital requirement to S$1.6 billion after successive disruptions

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed an additional capital requirement on DBS Bank in the wake of two successive service disruptions in the space of just over a month.

Online banking and ATM services by Singapore's largest lender were disrupted by a "system issue" on Friday (May 5), following a similar day-long outage on Mar 29 - though DBS said the incidents were unrelated.

On Friday night, MAS said DBS would now need to apply a multiplier of 1.8 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk, bringing its total additional regulatory capital to approximately S$1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion).

This is up from the multiplier of 1.5 times - translating to S$930 million - imposed by MAS in February 2022 after DBS was also hit by a major, two-day disruption in November 2021.

"MAS may subsequently vary the size of the multiplier depending on the outcome of ongoing reviews," said the regulator in its latest statement.

MAS' deputy managing director (financial supervision) Ho Hern Shin said the repeated inconvenience caused to the public was "unacceptable" and that DBS had "fallen short" of its expectations for banks to deliver reliable services to customers, mirroring comments made after the Mar 29 incident.

"The additional capital requirement imposed at this time underscores the seriousness with which MAS treats this matter," Ms Ho added.

"DBS Bank must spare no effort in dealing with the underlying issues leading to these disruptions.”

Capital requirements are standardised regulations that determine how much liquid capital banks must hold for a certain level of assets. A higher capital requirement may inhibit an institution’s ability to invest.