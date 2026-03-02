DBS PayLah! users can use app to get 10-cent refund when beverage container return scheme begins in April

SINGAPORE: Members of the public returning eligible beverage containers at reverse vending machines across Singapore can receive their S$0.10 (US$0.08) refunds via their DBS PayLah! wallets when the beverage container return scheme starts from Apr 1.

In a statement on Monday (Mar 2), DBS said that to get the refund, app users can generate their personal QR code and scan it at the machine.

The refund will then be credited into their PayLah! wallet, with confirmation by way of a push notification. It will also be reflected in the app's transaction history.

Under the beverage container return scheme, consumers will pay a S$0.10 refundable deposit when purchasing pre-packaged beverages in plastic bottles or metal cans between 150ml and 3L.

They can reclaim this deposit by returning the empty containers at any of the designated beverage container return points.

About 1,000 return points will be deployed across major supermarkets and high-footfall areas.