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DBS brings back PayLah! campaign with up to S$3 cashback on 17 Saturdays from Aug 29
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Singapore

DBS brings back PayLah! campaign with up to S$3 cashback on 17 Saturdays from Aug 29

The campaign will run each Saturday from Aug 29 to Dec 19 at participating merchants at heartland shops, wet markets, coffee shops and hawker stalls.

DBS brings back PayLah! campaign with up to S$3 cashback on 17 Saturdays from Aug 29

A customer pays using the DBS PayLah! app. (Photo: DBS Bank)

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25 Aug 2026 06:54PM
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SINGAPORE: Users of DBS’ PayLah! will enjoy up to S$3 (US$2.36) cashback every Saturday from Aug 29 to Dec 19 with the return of the campaign, the bank announced on Tuesday (Aug 25).

The discount will be available for the first 160,000 customers each Saturday at participating merchants at heartland shops, wet markets, coffee shops and hawker stalls.

The campaign, which is returning for the fourth year, will run for 17 Saturdays – five weeks longer than last year.

There will be 2.7 million cashback rewards available in total – an increase of about 40 per cent from last year, DBS said.

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The cashback is part of DBS’ Saturday Savings programme, under the bank’s S$10 million support measures announced earlier this year to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures.

The programme kickstarted in July with S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice every Saturday at Sheng Siong and Giant supermarkets until Aug 29. 

“Every dollar saved matters, especially amid today’s rising costs,” said DBS Singapore’s head of consumer banking group Calvin Ong. 

The programme “also encourages more to support our neighbourhood businesses, allowing the benefits to flow back into the heartland communities we serve”, he added.

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Source: CNA/co

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