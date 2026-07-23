DBS PayLah! hit by service disruption, bank says affected transactions will be refunded

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank said on Thursday evening (Jul 23) that its PayLah! service was experiencing a disruption and that it was working to restore the service.

In a Facebook post shortly after 9pm, the bank said some DBS PayLah! users were experiencing issues with the service.

It added that customers could continue to use Scan & Pay, transfer funds via the DBS/POSB digibank mobile application or use their DBS/POSB credit or debit cards.

In an update at 10.35pm, the bank said it was still working to fully recover services and assured customers that any affected payment or transfer amount would be credited back to their PayLah! wallet.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Outage tracking site Downdetector showed 17 user reports as of 11.04pm. Reports had earlier peaked at 56 at 8.49pm.

CNA has contacted DBS for more information about the disruption, including the cause and the number of customers affected.

On Mar 19, DBS’ digital services were hit by a lunchtime outage that left customers unable to log in to their online banking platforms for several hours in the day.

In response to a parliamentary question on the outage, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said that investigations into the disruption revealed that an “erroneous step” when performing a system change was the cause.

He also said that the Monetary Authority of Singapore would follow up with DBS to “strengthen its change management process”.