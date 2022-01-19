DBS warns of SMS phishing scam 'actively targeting' customers

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank warned on Wednesday (Jan 19) that scammers are "actively targeting" customers via suspicious login alert messages.

The warning comes on the back of a recent spate of phishing scams that affected hundreds of OCBC Bank customers, with total losses amounting to at least S$8.5 million.

DBS said in an alert on its website that those targeted will receive a fraudulent SMS claiming their account has been suspended. Victims will then be directed to verify their details by logging into a phishing website.

The SMS is sent from a generic account, with SenderIDs such as INFO, INFOSMS, Notice and other variants.

Those who click on the link will then be redirected to phishing sites asking for their username, password and one-time PIN.