MAS hits DBS with additional capital requirement of S$930 million after November's digital banking outage

SINGAPORE: Last year's multiple-day outage of DBS Bank's digital services - one that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) termed "a serious disruption" - has resulted in MAS imposing an additional capital requirement on the bank.

DBS will now be required to apply a multiplier of 1.5 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk.

This translates to S$930 million in additional regulatory capital, said MAS on Monday (Feb 7). The sum is based on DBS' reported financial statements as at Sep 30, 2021.

In comparison, this is four times higher than the amount for a similar disruption that DBS experienced in 2010. MAS had applied a multiplier of 1.2 times to DBS’ operational risk weighted assets, equivalent to about S$230 million in additional regulatory capital.