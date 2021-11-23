DBS, POSB digital banking services 'intermittently unavailable'

SINGAPORE: Some DBS and POSB customers were unable to access the banks' online services on Tuesday (Nov 23), with a number of them reporting that the outage had begun in the morning.

According to the website Downdetector, reports of DBS and POSB outages began surging at about 10am, with close to 600 outage reports made regarding DBS at about 2.30pm.

In a statement posted on social media at about 2.50pm, DBS said: “Some of our customers are facing intermittent slowness when accessing our banking services, and we are currently working to resolve this. We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time, and please try again later.”

The same message was posted on POSB's Facebook page.