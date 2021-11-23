DBS, POSB digital banking services 'intermittently unavailable'

SINGAPORE: Some DBS and POSB customers were unable to access the banks' online services on Tuesday (Nov 23), with a number of them reporting that the outage had begun in the morning.
According to the website Downdetector, reports of DBS and POSB outages began surging at about 10am, with close to 600 outage reports made regarding DBS at about 2.30pm.
In a statement posted on social media at about 2.50pm, DBS said: “Some of our customers are facing intermittent slowness when accessing our banking services, and we are currently working to resolve this. We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time, and please try again later.”
The same message was posted on POSB's Facebook page.
In a Facebook post earlier in the day, payment services provider NETS said that the eNETS Debit service for DBS customers was "temporarily unavailable".
"DBS customers using eNETS debit internet banking will not be able to perform any transactions for the time being," NETS said.
"We are working with DBS to restore the service as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused."
NETS added that it would provide updates on its website and Facebook page "as and when we have them".
As of 3.30pm, the DBS Internet banking login page had a message reading: “Login to digital services may be intermittently unavailable. Please be patient with us while we try to sort it out.”
Attempts to log in at this time were met with the message: “This service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again at a later time.”
The PayLah! app also displayed a message about “intermittent connectivity”, however, a check by CNA showed that money could be transferred to a PayLah! wallet from a POSB bank account and vice versa.
CNA has contacted DBS for comment.