DBS digital banking services 'returning to normal' after two days of disruptions

SINGAPORE: DBS and POSB digital banking services are “returning to normal” after two days of disruptions, DBS said in its most recent update on the situation.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure all services run smoothly,” the bank said on Facebook and Twitter just after 11pm on Wednesday (Nov 24).

As of Thursday morning, DBS and POSB outage reports on the website Downdetector had declined significantly from highs 24 hours earlier, however, it still logged more than 60 reports regarding DBS at 9.40am.

Some customers commenting on DBS’ Facebook page continued to report that services were unavailable, and the bank advised them to restart their devices.

A check by CNA at about 9.20am showed that it was possible to log in via the DBS Internet banking website and make a transaction normally.