Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

DBS digital banking services disrupted for second day, bank says doing its best to resolve situation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

DBS digital banking services disrupted for second day, bank says doing its best to resolve situation

DBS digital banking services disrupted for second day, bank says doing its best to resolve situation

Three men use ATMs outside the DBS Bank branch at Marina Bay Sands. (File photo: iStock)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
24 Nov 2021 10:21AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank on Wednesday (Nov 24) said an issue with its digital banking services has "recurred", as some customers continued to report problems accessing services.

The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning.

"Services were restored early this morning. Unfortunately yesterday’s digital banking issue has recurred and this has affected our services," the bank said in an update on its official Facebook page at about 11am on Wednesday.

"We know this has affected many of our customers, and we are doing our best to resolve the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, DBS said in a Facebook update that "all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today".

"Once again, we acknowledge the severity of the situation and apologise for the inconvenience caused," added the bank.

DBS did not indicate what caused the outage.

However, people commenting on DBS' Facebook update and tracking website Downdetector.sg said that they were still not able to access digital banking services on Wednesday morning.

DBS Bank digital banking services were unavailable for some customers on Nov 24, 2021 morning.

Checks by CNA showed that there were issues logging into DBS digital banking services on mobile and laptop, with an error notification saying that services were unavailable.

Downdetector showed that reports of outages on DBS dropped at around 2am, but started rising again at about 6am on Wednesday.

CNA has sought further information from DBS on the cause of the problem and what is being done to prevent it recurring.

CNA has also contacted the Monetary Authority of Singapore for comment.

Source: CNA/dv(ac)

Related Topics

DBS banking

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us