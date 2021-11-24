DBS digital banking services disrupted for second day, bank says doing its best to resolve situation

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank on Wednesday (Nov 24) said an issue with its digital banking services has "recurred", as some customers continued to report problems accessing services.

The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning.

"Services were restored early this morning. Unfortunately yesterday’s digital banking issue has recurred and this has affected our services," the bank said in an update on its official Facebook page at about 11am on Wednesday.

"We know this has affected many of our customers, and we are doing our best to resolve the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, DBS said in a Facebook update that "all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today".

"Once again, we acknowledge the severity of the situation and apologise for the inconvenience caused," added the bank.

DBS did not indicate what caused the outage.

However, people commenting on DBS' Facebook update and tracking website Downdetector.sg said that they were still not able to access digital banking services on Wednesday morning.