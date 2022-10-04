DBS raises fixed rate home loan offerings to 3.5% after latest revision

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank, Singapore’s largest lender, has raised the rates on its fixed rate home loans to 3.5 per cent per annum.

A check on its website on Tuesday (Oct 4) morning showed four fixed rate packages available, ranging from two to five years. All four are set at 3.5 per cent per annum.

DBS had previously removed all fixed rate mortgages from its website, as it conducted a review following another steep interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve last month.

The same fixed rate of 3.5 per cent also applies to its two-in-one home loans, which allows borrowers to structure up to half of their loan amount in fixed rates and the remainder under a floating rate package.

DBS last adjusted its home loan rates in end-June. Then, it raised the rates on its two-year and three-year fixed rate packages to 2.75 per cent per annum, while scrapping a five-year fixed-rate package for Housing Board flat buyers.

The bank also introduced a new home loan package last week, allowing new and existing owners of HDB flats earning less than S$2,500 a month to take up a mortgage with POSB at 2.6 per cent per annum. This rate is similar to that of a HDB housing loan.

For now, it has kept its floating rate mortgages unchanged, which is pegged to either the benchmark Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) or the bank’s six-month average fixed deposit rate.

Similar reviews are under way at the two other local banks.

UOB told CNA on Sep 23 that it would be ceasing its two-year and three-year fixed rate packages, whose rates were raised to 2.98 per cent and 3.08 per cent per annum back in June, as it reviews its offerings.

OCBC, in response to queries on the same day, said it was still offering a two-year fixed rate package at 2.98 per cent. But that has been removed from its website since early last week.