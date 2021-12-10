Dealing with COVID-19 offences: More than 1,000 cases prosecuted in court in 18 months

SINGAPORE: A teenager went fishing illegally at a park with a group of friends at 3am in June this year and did not wear a mask.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to his offences under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and Parks and Trees Regulations on Thursday (Dec 9). He cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as he was aged 16 at the time of the offences.

According to court documents, police officers observed a group of five people and another group of seven seated together side by side at Bukit Batok Town Park. The teen was one of the members of the group of five.

Members of the two groups failed to keep a safe distance from one another. They were intermingling in “close proximity”, and none of them was wearing a face mask that covered their mouth and nose, the court heard.

This case is among the latest of more than a thousand COVID-19 offences that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has prosecuted since such crimes started to take place.

TASK FORCE TO DEAL WITH COVID-19-RELATED OFFENCES

The first case of the virus emerged in Singapore in January 2020, and in the same month, AGC set up a cross-divisional COVID Taskforce to provide the Government with “urgent and cross-cutting legal advice” with the various issues amid an evolving situation, deputy public prosecutor Lim Jian Yi told CNA.

On the prosecution front, specialised teams made up of more than 25 junior and senior deputy public prosecutors were set up, said Mr Lim, who co-leads the team that handles cases involving breaches of legislation related to COVID-19.