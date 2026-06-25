Singapore approves additional 50 screenings of Dear You in Teochew

SINGAPORE: An additional 50 screenings of the film Dear You in Teochew have been approved, as authorities respond to strong audience demand and interest in dialect content.

In a joint media reply on Thursday (Jun 25), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said they recognise the “strong interest” in the film, noting that both its Teochew and Mandarin screenings have attracted wide audiences.

The newly approved screenings add to the 22 Teochew showings that had already been given the green light. Distributor Clover Films is working out the screening plans, which will be announced separately.

Of the earlier approvals, 18 Teochew screenings were granted to Clover Films, while another four were approved under a separate application by SPH Media Limited.

The move comes amid public discussion over access to dialect films in Singapore, with Dear You forming a talking point in a broader conversation about language policy and cultural identity.