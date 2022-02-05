Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Singapore

Death of Islamic State leader during US raid 'a significant development' against terrorism: MFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Death of Islamic State leader during US raid 'a significant development' against terrorism: MFA

Death of Islamic State leader during US raid 'a significant development' against terrorism: MFA

US Department of Defense images show the Syria compound housing Islamic State chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, before and after the US raid in which he died (Photo: US Department of Defense/AFP)

05 Feb 2022 03:27PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 03:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a United States operation earlier this week is a "significant development for the ongoing global fight against terrorism", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Feb 5).

MFA's comments come after US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the head of the Islamic State group blew himself up after US special forces swooped on his Syrian hideout in an "incredibly challenging" night-time helicopter raid.

Qurayshi, also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, took over the militant organisation two years ago after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a US special forces raid in October 2019.

He was nicknamed the "Destroyer" and presided over massacres of Yazidis before assuming the leadership.

"Terrorism and violent extremism remain serious threats for countries across the world, including Singapore," said MFA.

"As a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Singapore remains a strong supporter of international counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Related:

Source: AGENCIES/CNA/aj

Related Topics

Islamic State MFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us