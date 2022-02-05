Death of Islamic State leader during US raid 'a significant development' against terrorism: MFA

SINGAPORE: The death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a United States operation earlier this week is a "significant development for the ongoing global fight against terrorism", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Feb 5).

MFA's comments come after US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the head of the Islamic State group blew himself up after US special forces swooped on his Syrian hideout in an "incredibly challenging" night-time helicopter raid.

Qurayshi, also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, took over the militant organisation two years ago after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a US special forces raid in October 2019.

He was nicknamed the "Destroyer" and presided over massacres of Yazidis before assuming the leadership.

"Terrorism and violent extremism remain serious threats for countries across the world, including Singapore," said MFA.

"As a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Singapore remains a strong supporter of international counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS."