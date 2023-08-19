IN FOCUS: Facing death - the conversation that is slowly opening up

SINGAPORE: He is 37 and not ill, but Mr Calvin Pang already has plans in place for a funeral that might not happen for decades to come.

The art therapist at a local hospice wants to have a wake lasting one or two days before having his remains cremated and his ashes scattered in the sea.

"I wanted something very simple. I wanted something that is true to how I always see life as impermanent, and I don’t want it to be a thing that will be memorialised in one way or another. It's just a passing through," Mr Pang told CNA while contemplating a subject many people shun: One’s own death.

Those in the business of death, however, said that the conversation in this space has been gradually opening up, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the subject closer to home.

Singapore has also moved closer to the topic through initiatives such as the 2023 National Strategy for Palliative Care which outlines recommendations to beef up palliative care, and launching online portals such as My Legacy, where a person can store and share end-of-life plans and access related services.

Still, there is scope for even more conversations about what happens in the lead-up to a loved one's final moments and after their death, one expert noted.

With an ageing population, annual deaths here are expected to rise from around 24,000 in 2021 to 40,000 in 2040, and infrastructure needs to be in place to support the bereaved, said Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Associate Professor of Psychology and Medicine Andy Ho.



One crucial component in that infrastructure is the funeral director, who becomes the main point of contact after a loved one dies.