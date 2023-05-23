Man who killed himself after sexual misconduct allegations not given fair hearing by debate association: Judge

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Tuesday (May 23) awarded a partial legal victory to the father of a man who killed himself after sexual misconduct allegations led to disciplinary action by a local debate organisation.

Mr Lucas Li Guangsheng died by suicide aged 31 on Aug 8, 2018, after the Debate Association (Singapore) issued a public statement about the allegations, without naming him.

Mr Lawrence Li See Kit, acting as his son's personal representative, sued the Debate Association in a civil trial that spanned two years.

Delivering his verdict, Justice See Kee Oon said the crux of the plaintiff's claim was that the association's "grossly negligent and reckless" actions caused his son to suffer an "acute stress reaction" that led to his suicide.

These actions included permanently banning him from all of the association's events and notifying partner organisations to prevent him from entering any competitions or camps he co-organised.

The judge found that these actions were unlawful because the Debate Association had acted beyond the powers delineated in its constitution, and because these actions breached the "rules of natural justice" – in particular rules for a fair hearing and against bias.

"Having reviewed the findings in the audit report, the defendant decided to prioritise the safety and protection of its members, especially those who were minors," Justice See said of the Debate Association's actions.

"Its primary motivation was to act responsibly, decisively and swiftly in taking preventive and remedial measures. The defendant's decision cannot be faulted in this regard.

"But in taking the steps the defendant did, the need for the deceased to be afforded his right to be heard and to avoid apparent bias through prejudgment was unfortunately obscured. The process was thus unfair and prejudicial to him."

The judge accordingly ordered declarations that the ban and notice against Mr Lucas Li were unlawful, and that they should be set aside.

He dismissed the plaintiff's other claims, including all claims for damages, rejecting arguments that the association was negligent and breached its duty of care towards Mr Lucas Li.

"It is easy to look back on this incident with the benefit and perspicacity of hindsight and suggest that the defendant could have done a better job to ensure a balance between the deceased's interests and securing the safety of its members," said the judge.

He noted the association did not dispute that "various aspects could have been better handled".

"In my view, however, the defendant did not fall below the standard of care required of it in communicating and publicising the outcome of the investigations and disciplinary proceedings by way of the EXCO statement."