Debt collectors to be licensed after Bill passed in Parliament

GUIDELINES ON IMPROPER DEBT COLLECTION BEHAVIOUR

Members of Parliaments (MPs) welcomed the Bill as “timely” but sought clarifications on its scope, such as whether the Bill would set out what is considered improper debt collection behaviour.



MPs Yip Hong Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang), Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied), Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) and Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast) asked if there were clearer regulations defining which methods were unacceptable.

Ms Foo said a code of practice would be useful "to prescribe a clear set of lawful practices”.

“It should contain clear rules of what is and what is not allowable, in order to provide debt collectors with a clear framework within which to operate, and I think as well as to educate debtors on their rights,” she added.

Mr Chua raised an example of a debt collection agency that livestreamed its process of demanding repayment and uploaded videos exposing debtors' faces online.

To this, Ms Sun reiterated that the Government would introduce regulations prohibiting behaviour that threatened the physical safety of the debtor or any other third parties.



"Livestreaming of debt collection activities in and of itself is not an offence unless it crosses the threshold for other criminal offences such as the Protection from Harassment Act," she added.



On whether there will be a code of practice, Ms Sun said that since there are regulations to guide the conduct of debt collection businesses and their collectors, the ministry does not intend to issue a code of practice for now.

In response to Mr Tan’s question about additional regulations, Ms Sun said that the ministry does not have plans to introduce regulations on prohibited debt collection conduct outside of those stated in the Ministry of Home Affair’s public consultation paper.

The paper's debt collection rules and offences for individuals state that a debt collector must not display or use physically threatening words, behaviour, or display notices about debts outside the debtors' property, among other regulations.

MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok), asked for the “rules of engagement” in the event of disputes between debtors and collectors.

Ms Sun responded that debt collectors will be required to ensure that there is a proper contract detailing the terms of appointment by the creditor, the debt amount, the payment schedule and the debtor’s identity, in order to minimise disputes.

In cases where victims’ identities are misused by impersonators to borrow money, debt collectors will be required to verify the identity of the subjects they collect from against the contract.

“The debt collection regulations will also prohibit debt collectors from continuing to collect debt from a debtor if the debtor has informed the debt collection business or collector that the debt is in dispute, or that the debtor has initiated a process to settle the debt through other means (such as mediation or court proceedings),” said Ms Sun.