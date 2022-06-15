MHA seeks public feedback on proposals to regulate debt collection activities in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is seeking public feedback on proposals to regulate debt collection activities in Singapore.

“Over the past few years, there has been a high number of police reports made against debt collection companies and their staff for conducting debt collection in a manner that caused alarm and nuisance to members of the public,” said MHA in a consultation paper on Wednesday (Jun 15).

A total of 134 police reports were made in 2015, increasing over the years to a peak of 590 in 2018, according to data provided by the ministry.

The number of reports saw a downward trend in 2019 and 2020, before rising again to 272 last year.

MHA said that it recognises debt collection is a “legitimate activity that facilitates the fulfilment of financial obligations”.

“However, in view of the increasing concerns, there may be a need to institute upstream regulatory interventions on the industry, to better manage the disamenities from such activities,” it added.

The proposals seek to ensure that only companies and people who are assessed as suitable by the police can be involved in debt collection, as well as set boundaries for how such activities are conducted, said MHA.

“Our guiding principle is to calibrate the regulatory requirements based on the risk of the companies or individuals engaging in problematic debt collection conduct,” the ministry added.