Singapore launches S$143 million initiative to develop industrial decarbonisation technologies

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a S$143 million (US$112 million) initiative as part of efforts to decarbonise its manufacturing industry.

The Industry Decarbonisation Funding Initiative will support the development of technologies that show the most promise in addressing key challenges that Singapore’s industries face in decarbonisation, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Oct 23).

Announcing the initiative at the Singapore Industry Decarbonisation Forum, Mr Gan said manufacturing contributes around 20 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product and employs an eighth of its workforce.

"As we move towards a low-carbon future, we must help our industries make the transition successfully, so that they can continue growing and providing good jobs," said the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade).

He noted that industries account for around 65 per cent of Singapore's emissions, including emissions from the electricity they use.

Reducing these emissions significantly is essential for Singapore to achieve its net-zero target by 2050, he said.

"But we must also keep these industries competitive while decarbonising them."

Mr Gan noted that Singapore's limited land and renewable energy resources, coupled with the complex operating requirements of its industries, made decarbonisation challenging.

Low-carbon technologies that work elsewhere may not always be suitable for Singapore, he added.