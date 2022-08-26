Not immune to rising costs, but Decathlon says it aims to keep prices 'as low as possible'

SINGAPORE: Enter any Decathlon store and you'll find low-priced items across a wide range of sports – from a S$4 hiking backpack to a S$10 badminton racket.

And the French sporting goods retailer hopes to keep it that way, even as it comes under pressure from rising costs on multiple fronts.

“We are not immune to cost increases,” said Decathlon Singapore’s managing director Stephan Veyret, adding that these challenges are “multiple” and “completely uncertain”.

For one, stress on global supply chains is likely to persist due to uncertainties over how the war in Ukraine will pan out, as well as bubbling tensions between the United States and China, he said. COVID-19 outbreaks are another risk, with lockdowns in countries like Vietnam and China previously disrupting supplies of products from hiking shoes to tennis rackets.

Surging energy prices add to transport and manufacturing costs. Currency fluctuations are putting the squeeze on the bottomline and the 1 percentage point increase in Singapore’s Goods and Services Tax at the start of next year will further crimp margins.

With these uncertainties, Mr Veyret said he cannot provide a definitive answer on whether Decathlon will have to adjust its retail prices in Singapore.

“I don't know what will be the impact (of) energy costs, raw material costs and transport costs," he told CNA in an interview last week. But if the company were to raise prices, it would be because it had no choice, he added.

But Decathlon will remain focused on being the more affordable option for customers, Mr Veyret said.

The retailer's ability to offer competitive prices since its establishment in 1976 stems from its integrated business model, in which it designs and manufactures almost all its products. Decathlon also has its own logistics arm and eliminates non-essential packaging. All these enable the company to optimise resources and reduce cost at every stage of the process, it says.

Additional cost-cutting steps it takes for its Singapore operations include sourcing from as many different countries as possible but keeping it within the region to minimise logistics costs.

“Our aim is to give access to sports by providing affordable products … and it is in our culture to adapt to rising costs,” said Mr Veyret, who has worked at Decathlon for the last 24 years and took on the top job in Singapore last July.

“We will continue to do as best as we can to make sure that we keep prices as low as possible and continue to (offer) the best quality-price ratio in the market. Because that’s the reason why people come to us.”