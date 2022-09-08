Decrease in number of fatal traffic accidents in first half of 2022: Police

SINGAPORE: The number of fatal accidents decreased in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Sep 8).

Fatal road accidents decreased to 44 in the first half of 2022, down from 52 in the same period last year. The number of fatalities decreased by more than 22 per cent, from 58 in the first six months of last year to 45 in the same period this year.

But the total number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities increased by 4.9 per cent, from 3,012 in the first half of 2021 to 3,159 in the same period this year.

The total number of injured people and fatalities also increased by 3.3 per cent, from 3,669 in the first six months of 2021 to 3,791 in the same period in 2022.

"The resumption of more activities due to the easing of safe management measures led to an increase in traffic volume in the first half of 2022," said the police.

Accidents involving motorcyclists and those involving elderly pedestrians remain "key concerns", said SPF.

"Accidents involving vulnerable road user groups, such as elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, remain a key concern as they continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death," said the police.

The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 103 in the first half of last year to 117 in the same period this year. The number of elderly pedestrian fatalities rose to nine from five.

The number of elderly pedestrians’ injuries also increased from 100 in the first half of 2021, to 109 in the same period of 2022.

"Accidents involving the elderly made up 37.1 per cent of total pedestrian accidents, 35.5 per cent of pedestrian injuries and 81.8 per cent of pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2022," said the police.

In the first six months of this year, about 45.3 per cent of all pedestrian accidents involving elderly pedestrians were attributed to jaywalking, SPF said.

"Elderly pedestrians are advised to use overhead bridges or pedestrian crossings to cross roads for their safety," the police added.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased to 1,733 in the first half of 2022, compared to 1,711 in the same period last year.

Injured motorcyclists and pillion riders increased to 1,844 in the first half of 2022, up from 1,816 in the same period last year. There was a slight decrease in the number of such fatalities, with 25 in the first six months of 2022 compared to 26 the year before.

"Motorcyclists continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents and fatalities. Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.9 per cent of overall traffic accidents and made up 55.6 per cent of traffic fatalities in the first half of 2022," said SPF.