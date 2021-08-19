Former DJ Dee Kosh charged with sexually exploiting young person and other sex-related offences

SINGAPORE: Former disc jockey Dee Kosh was charged in court on Thursday (Aug 19) with multiple offences including sexual exploitation of a young person and making obscene films.

The YouTuber, who was named Darryl Ian Koshy in charge sheets, was handed seven charges in total.

These include: Communicating with a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, sexually exploiting a young person, making an obscene film and possessing an obscene film.

Kosh, 32, is accused of offering a 16-year-old boy up to S$2,000 in February 2017 for the minor to perform a sex act on him.

He allegedly offered a 17-year-old boy up to S$1,000 in July 2018 for a similar sexual act.

Kosh is also accused of attempting to procure an indecent act by a 15-year-old boy between March and June 2018 by asking the boy to perform sex acts on him.

In August 2020, he allegedly offered another 17-year-old boy S$1,000 for the teen to perform oral sex on him.

Kosh was offered bail of S$20,000 and is set to return to court next month.

He was embroiled in a scandal last year and faced accusations of sexual grooming.

He initially denied all allegations but later addressed them in an Instagram post in August last year, saying he would be "taking the necessary steps to clear this all up".

The police at the time confirmed that reports had been lodged and investigations were ongoing.

Kosh rose to fame on his YouTube channel and later was a presenter on radio station Power 98. He was placed on leave pending the investigations.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for sexual exploitation of a young person, he could be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed up to two years and fined.

The penalties for making an obscene film are a jail term of up to two years and a fine of between S$20,000 and S$40,000. The punishment for possessing obscene films are a maximum of six months' jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.