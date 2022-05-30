Former radio DJ Dee Kosh pleads guilty to sexual offences involving two teenage boys

SINGAPORE: Former radio disc jockey Dee Kosh on Monday (May 30) admitted to sexual offences involving two underaged teenage boys.

The YouTuber, who was named Darryl Ian Koshy in court documents, pleaded guilty to attempting to procure an indecent act from a young person and communicating with a minor to obtain sexual services.

He also pleaded guilty to a third charge of making an obscene film. Another four charges will be considered for sentencing.

The judge ordered Kosh to undergo a psychiatric examination at the Institute of Mental Health to assess whether he has a paedophilic disorder and his risk of reoffending.

Kosh rose to fame on YouTube and was a presenter on radio station Power 98, a position he held during the offences.

OFFERED VICTIM MONEY FOR SEX

Kosh admitted to soliciting paid sexual services from three victims from 2017 to 2020, including the two teenagers. All of the victims' identities are protected by gag orders.

In March 2018, he used his verified Instagram account to message the first underaged victim, identified as A1 in court documents.

A1 confirmed to be under 16, and Kosh then suggested moving their conversation to a Telegram "Secret Chat".

In the Secret Chat, messages could be set to be automatically deleted and Kosh would be notified if a screenshot was taken. The messages could not be forwarded to others.

On this platform, Kosh offered A1 S$100 to S$250 in exchange for sexual services.

A1 was shocked and initially thought Kosh was joking, but the man's persistence made him realise it was not a joke, the court heard.

A1 gradually stopped talking to Kosh after he made another offer of money for sex.

Their conversations took place over four months until June 2018. A1 did not cease communications immediately as he was afraid of offending Kosh.

OFFERED TO TEACH VICTIM ABOUT PRODUCTION

Kosh saw the second victim, identified as A2 in court documents, outside Takashimaya on Orchard Road during a video shoot in February 2017.

He approached A2 for a short chat and was later put in touch with him through social media.

They communicated on WhatsApp, with A2 informing Kosh that he was under 18 years old.

Kosh suggested that A2 work for him, offering to teach the boy about production work, how to take selfies and "help create a confident boy", the court heard.

They started talking, with Kosh initiating a "question game". He started to ask the victim questions of a sexual nature.

This led to Kosh telling A2 that he had an "indecent proposal". He suggested that they move their conversation to Snapchat, which shares some of the features of a "Secret Chat".

He asked A2 for a shirtless picture so that he could "blackmail" him if he talked. A2 did not send the photo, but assured Kosh that he would not talk.

Kosh then asked A2 what it would take for him to allow someone to perform a sexual act on him, adding that he would be blindfolded and would not know the gender of the person.

Eventually, Kosh revealed that the person who would perform the sexual act was himself, and offered S$400 if the victim would let him do so. He gradually raised this amount to S$2,000 after A2 repeatedly declined the offer.

Their conversation was recorded on video by A2's roommate using another phone.

FILMED PARTNER SECRETLY DURING SEX

In 2016, Kosh started following the third victim, identified as A3 in court documents, on social media. This victim was 23 years old to 25 years old at the time of the offences.

While chatting online, Kosh invited A3 over to his home. The victim accepted the invitation as he thought it might lead to a recruitment opportunity at Kosh's production company.

At Kosh's home, they chatted for a while before going into the bedroom, where Kosh performed a sexual act on A3.

After this, A3 continued to go to Kosh's house to hang out and engage in paid and unpaid sexual acts from 2016 to 2020.

On one of these occasions between 2016 and 2017, Kosh used a hidden camera to film them having sex. This was done without the victim's knowledge or consent.

VICTIMS AFRAID OF REPORTING HIM

None of the victims reported the offences to the police immediately after they had taken place.

"They each thought they were the only ones whom the accused offered paid sexual services to and were afraid of the consequences of going against the accused whom they all viewed to be a celebrity with a large following," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min.

For example, A1 said he was afraid that Kosh would "turn the world against him", said the prosecutor.

Allegations of sexual misconduct by Kosh surfaced online in August 2020, when a man posted on Instagram that he was sexually harassed by Kosh.

Shortly after, more victims came forward and shared about their encounters with Kosh on social media.

Kosh initially denied all the claims made online, but later addressed them on social media, admitting that there was some truth to them.

The victims realised that they were not the only ones targeted by Kosh, and A1 made a police report on Aug 16, 2020, that Kosh had offered him money in exchange for sexual services.

Kosh was arrested on Oct 5, 2020. Several of his electronic devices were seized, and a total of 25 obscene videos were found on a computer processing unit and phone.

Power 98 previously said that Kosh was suspended since being charged in August last year. Before that, he was placed on no-pay leave pending investigations.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined.

The penalty for making an obscene film is a jail term of up to two years and a fine of between S$20,000 and S$40,000.