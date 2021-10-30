As Deepavali approaches, COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sales and crowds, say sellers

SINGAPORE: Though Deepavali is just around the corner, businesses in Little India – traditionally the heart of festivities – say that sales this period have remained subdued amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Crowds have also paled in comparison to the festive period last year, when there were fewer restrictions on social gatherings, said the stallholders that CNA spoke to.

Singapore’s COVID-19 restrictions under the Stabilisation Phase were originally scheduled to last until Oct 24, but have been extended for another month, covering the Deepavali holiday which falls on Nov 4. Under the rules, social gatherings are capped to two a group.

Ms Kathija, who sells festive cookies and snacks under the brand Alisa Mahal, said of the thinner crowds: “Last time, the whole family would come. Now it’s only one person coming. You can see the difference.”

Her sales have dipped 30 per cent compared to a year ago, and are just half of what they were pre-pandemic.