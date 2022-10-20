Deepavali in Little India: Police to step up patrols, enforce curbs on sparklers and alcohol
SINGAPORE: Police and Auxiliary Police officers will be stepping up patrols in Little India to "maintain law and order" during the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, where large crowds are expected particularly on the eve of the holiday on Sunday (Oct 23).
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force also reminded the public about restrictions on drinking alcohol in the area, setting off sparklers and illegally discharging fireworks.
With heavy vehicular and human traffic expected along Serangoon Road during the Deepavali period, Auxiliary Police officers will be deployed to regulate traffic and assist motorists, said the police.
“Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to drive with caution. Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking,” they added.
They also reiterated that no public drinking is allowed within Little India, which is a demarcated Liquor Control Zone, from 10.30pm on Friday to 7am on Tuesday.
The no-drinking periods in Little India are as follows:
|Weekdays
|Weekends
| Eve of Public
Holidays
|Public Holidays
|No-public drinking
periods in a Liquor
Control Zone
|10.30pm- 7am the
next day
| 7am to 7am
the next day
|7pm to 7am
the next day
|7am to 7am
the next day
Anyone found consuming liquor in any public place within a Liquor Control Zone during these periods can be fined up to S$1,500. Repeat offenders could face a heavier fine of S$3,000, a four-and-a-half month jail term, or both.
Retailers who supply liquor beyond the permitted trading hours may also have their liquor licences revoked.
The police also warned against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers and discharging fireworks illegally.
They highlighted the potential fire hazards involved and the ability to cause “undue danger and alarm" to the public”.
Those who set off improvised explosive devices could be jailed up to one year, fined up to S$5,000 or both. This could increase to a seven-year jail term, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments if the act leads to any hurt caused.
Those found to illegally possess and discharge fireworks could get up to two years in jail, fined up to S$5,000 or both.
Importing fireworks is also an offence punishable by a jail term of between six months and two years, and caning of up to six strokes, said the police.