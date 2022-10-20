Deepavali in Little India: Police to step up patrols, enforce curbs on sparklers and alcohol

SINGAPORE: Police and Auxiliary Police officers will be stepping up patrols in Little India to "maintain law and order" during the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, where large crowds are expected particularly on the eve of the holiday on Sunday (Oct 23).

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force also reminded the public about restrictions on drinking alcohol in the area, setting off sparklers and illegally discharging fireworks.

With heavy vehicular and human traffic expected along Serangoon Road during the Deepavali period, Auxiliary Police officers will be deployed to regulate traffic and assist motorists, said the police.

“Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to drive with caution. Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking,” they added.

They also reiterated that no public drinking is allowed within Little India, which is a demarcated Liquor Control Zone, from 10.30pm on Friday to 7am on Tuesday.

The no-drinking periods in Little India are as follows: