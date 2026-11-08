Deepavali in new colours: How Singapore’s rangoli artists are adapting an old craft

SINGAPORE: Crouched close to the ground in a heavily-draped saree, 67-year-old Vijaya Mohan held a plastic bowl of coloured powder in one hand, deftly using the other to sprinkle it onto the floor and trace intricate patterns.

Her eyes remained fixed on the design taking shape before her. Every movement seemed almost instinctively to the rangoli artist, who has spent more than six decades mastering the Indian art form.

Traditionally created at the entrances of homes during Deepavali and other celebrations, these colourful designs are among the first things guests see when they arrive at someone’s home during the festival of lights.

Derived from the Sanskrit word rangavalli, which means rows of colours, rangoli symbolises warmth, joy, prosperity and good fortune into the household.

Madam Vijaya’s concentration was momentarily broken when she spotted her 15-year-old grandson forming a pattern in the wrong direction and tried to correct his technique.

But he had other ideas, suggesting an alternative that he felt would improve the design. After some back and forth, the pair eventually settled on a compromise.

For Mdm Vijaya, keeping a centuries-old tradition alive also means being willing to adapt.

She knew that if she wanted younger generations, including her grandson, to develop the same passion for rangoli, there had to be room for new ideas – even if that meant occasionally departing from the methods she grew up with.

With young people spending much of their time on screens, she saw an opportunity to use technology to bridge the gap between tradition and a digitally savvy generation.