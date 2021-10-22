Deep dive into deepfakes: Frighteningly real and sometimes used for the wrong things

SINGAPORE: The video started with what appeared to be former US president Barack Obama sitting in the White House Oval Office. There was no mistaking the identity of the person in the video, that is, until he began to speak.

"President Trump is a total and complete ****. Now, you see I will never say these things, at least not in a public address. But someone else will," the person in the video said.

Given that the accent, mouth movements and facial expressions were highly accurate, the only red flag was how unlikely it was for Mr Obama to say something like that publicly.

The video is one example of artificial intelligence-synthesised media, more colloquially known as deepfakes. It uses a technique called facial re-enactment to manipulate the performance of a subject in an existing video.

Audio recorded by a voice actor who spoke with an identical accent was inserted into the video. The former president's mouth movements were then modified to match the dialogue.