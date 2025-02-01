DeepSeek-Nvidia chips: Singapore says it expects companies to comply with its laws

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Saturday (Feb 1) that it expects US companies to adhere to both US and Singapore laws in response to reports that intermediaries in Singapore were involved in the illegal movement of Nvidia chips to China.

The US Commerce Department was said to have been looking into the issue, following reports that DeepSeek - the Chinese company whose AI model's performance rocked the tech world - had been using sophisticated chips that are not allowed to be shipped to China.

Nvidia's recent quarterly statement stated that Singapore accounts for about 22 per cent of its revenue. The company also said that "most shipments associated with Singapore revenue were to locations other than Singapore, and shipments to Singapore were insignificant".

Nvidia told the website Investing.com earlier in the week that the revenue from Singapore was not an indication of any diversion to China.

"Our public filings report 'bill to' not 'ship to' locations of our customers. Many of our customers have business entities in Singapore and use those entities for products destined for the US and the West," the company said.