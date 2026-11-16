SFA lifts suspension of Deli Hub Catering after gastroenteritis cases at two MOE kindergartens

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has lifted the suspension of Deli Hub Catering, nearly three weeks after 53 people developed gastroenteritis symptoms following the consumption of food supplied by the company at two Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.

The suspension, which took effect on Oct 27, was lifted on Monday (Nov 16) after the caterer complied with measures stipulated by SFA.

Between Oct 21 and 23, the Communicable Diseases Agency and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis affecting 51 students and two staff members who had consumed food supplied by Deli Hub Catering.

The cases occurred at MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale in Anchorvale Link and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang in Tampines Street 42.

Those affected had either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment. None were hospitalised.

In a media release on Monday, SFA said Deli Hub Catering had cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Its food workers have also re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, while its food hygiene officers have re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 3.

"Following the lifting of the suspension, SFA will continue to place Deli Hub Catering Pte Ltd’s food business operations under close surveillance to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements," the agency said.

SFA added that it is reviewing the findings of investigations into the gastroenteritis cases and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators found to have violated the Sale of Food Act.

Offenders face fines of up to S$5,000 (US$3,880). For continuing offences, they may be fined a further S$100 for each day or part thereof that the offence continues after conviction.