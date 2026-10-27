Deli Hub Catering suspended after 53 develop gastroenteritis symptoms at two MOE kindergartens
The affected individuals comprise 51 students and two staff members. None were hospitalised.
SINGAPORE: Deli Hub Catering's food business operations have been suspended after 53 people, including 51 students, developed gastroenteritis symptoms at two Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.
The suspension took effect on Tuesday (Oct 27) until further notice, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and MOE said in a joint media release.
As of Monday, 51 students and two staff members had been reported to have developed the symptoms between Oct 21 and Oct 23 after consuming food supplied by Deli Hub Catering.
These individuals had either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment. None were hospitalised.
The cases were reported at MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale in Anchorvale Link and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang in Tampines Street 42.
The caterer had been engaged by the Kindergarten Care (KCare) operator at both kindergartens.
MOE is working with CDA, SFA and the affected kindergartens to assist in investigations.
The two kindergartens have stepped up hygiene and precautionary measures, including thorough cleaning and disinfection of affected areas, the authorities said.
Under the suspension, Deli Hub Catering is required to clean and sanitise its premises, equipment and utensils.
All food workers at the premises must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before resuming work.
The appointed food hygiene officer must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming duties.
In the meantime, the KCare operator has arranged for another food supplier for the two kindergartens.
Deli Hub Catering was previously fined for hygiene lapses after 21 people fell ill from eating food prepared by the company in 2022.
Hygiene lapses were found, including "a dirty freezer, unclean containers used for food preparation, and empty paper towel dispensers", said SFA in September 2023.
The company was fined S$4,000.
SFA reminded food businesses to observe good food safety practices, adding that it would not hesitate to take firm action against those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act.
Members of the public who encounter poor food safety practices were advised not to patronise the establishments and to report them to SFA for follow-up investigations.