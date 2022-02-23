Logo
Ice cream containing pesticide recalled by SFA

Packaging of Delissimo Saveur Crème Brulee Ice Cream. (Photo: SFA)

Firdaus Hamzah
23 Feb 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 11:52PM)
SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Delissimo Saveur Creme Brulee Ice Cream due to the presence of ethylene oxide, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Feb 23). 

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide not authorised for use in food, said SFA in a news release. 

The move comes after the The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notification on a recall of the product from France.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Le Petit Depot, to recall the product. 

The recall is ongoing.

Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues, SFA said. 

"Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible," it added. 

Consumers who have bought the affected product should not consume it, said SFA.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."

Details of the implicated product: 

  • Code EAN: 3292590309152 
  • Lots: 0195, 0269 
  • DDM: Jan 2022, Mar 2022
Source: CNA/fh

