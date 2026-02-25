Deliveroo to cease operations in Singapore after Mar 4

SINGAPORE: Food delivery platform Deliveroo will exit the Singapore market, with its last day of service on Mar 4.

The company announced this on Wednesday (Feb 25), saying it would begin "an orderly wind-down process".

“This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership,” Deliveroo said on its website.

“Deliveroo will work closely with local teams to support customers, partners and riders through the transition."

Deliveroo said its decision to exit Singapore was part of a broader review of the company’s international portfolio.

Its parent company DoorDash announced in a separate press release that it was ending Deliveroo’s services in Qatar, Japan and Uzbekistan as well.

“These decisions follow a multi-month review of country-specific conditions and reflect DoorDash’s continued focus on investing where it sees the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership,” it said.

It added that the company was also implementing limited operational changes in select locations, including investing in certain engineering roles in the United Kingdom.

The British company officially launched its Singapore operations in November 2015.

Head of DoorDash International and CEO of Deliveroo Miki Kuusi said: "Over the last eleven years, we have been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners.

"To all of the employees, customers, partners, and riders who have been on this journey with us and supported us along this journey – thank you.”