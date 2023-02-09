Meal delivery group Deliveroo to cut nearly 10% of global staff

SINGAPORE: Deliveroo will lay off a portion of its global staff, with roles at all levels of the company affected.

In an internal memo to employees seen by CNA, Deliveroo founder and Chief Executive Will Shu said that around 9 per cent of company's workforce, with approximately 350 roles cut, although the actual number of staff laid off is estimated to be about 300, after redeployments.

The announcement was an "extremely difficult" one to make, said Mr Shu, who wrote about the company's challenge to "balance continued growth and reaching profitability".

While Mr Shu did not state how the planned layoffs would affect its staff in Singapore, he mentioned the "record high inflation, rising interest rates, an energy crisis and fears of a recession" in the United Kingdom, where Deliveroo is headquartered.

He said that Deliveroo grew its headcount very quickly in recent years, in response to the rise in demand for food delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By contrast, we now face serious and unforeseen economic headwinds. We have also recently exited markets, meaning we do not require the same size workforce to support our operations," said Mr Shu.

Deliveroo has grown rapidly since it was founded in London a decade ago, and its riders - who are not directly employed - are now a familiar sight in towns and cities in nine countries.

The company, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, has over the last year exited the Netherlands and Australia, markets in which it struggled to become a market leader.

Order numbers, however, slipped in its last quarter, even though their total value rose as restaurants increased prices.