Delivery workers welcome PM Lee's comments on their struggles, hope for change

Mr Muhammad Ruzhael Marwazi, a part-time Grab delivery driver, said it felt good that riders were recognised for their contributions.

“I honestly felt quite moved. Because after COVID hit, people were like: ‘Oh delivery riders, you guys are our heroes.’ There was this big change in the way people saw delivery riders, but at the end of the day, nothing much was being done. We still had the same challenges ... nothing changed.”

Mr Ruzhael’s award-winning short film Kejar, which told the story of a delivery rider, was cited by Mr Lee during his speech. The film was directed by the second-year student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, who has been a part-time delivery driver since he was 18.

Another delivery rider, who only wanted to be known as Mr Zheng, told CNA he was looking forward to seeing “positive changes” following Mr Lee’s comments.

“(It was) good in a way that delivery riders are recognised and (the) Government has plans to improve riders' well-being,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing positive changes to the sector without affecting riders' earnings and job flexibility.”

One way things can be improved is through the formation of a union, Mr Zheng noted.

As food delivery riders are not contracted employees, they do not have a union of their own.

However, they come under the umbrella of the National Delivery Champions Association, which represents freelancers whose main source of income is from food or package delivery, regardless of the mode of transport.

“Union representation may help to voice concerns from the riders who are on the ground all the time," Mr Zheng said. "However, the union should be made up of riders themselves because they truly understand the job as a rider and can speak on behalf of fellow riders."