Need to equip Singaporeans with in-demand skills as uncertainties shake job market: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: There is a pressing need to equip Singaporeans with the necessary skills to compete on a global scale, as shortening economic cycles and increasing market volatility bring about more frequent employment shocks.

This comes as the world faces rising uncertainties, from geopolitical tensions to inflationary pressures, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Wednesday (Nov 2).

“We have got to then invest significantly into our own local people, to help them upskill,” said Dr Tan, adding that Singapore also has to bring in leading global firms and top talent from abroad to plug the current gaps.

A concerted tripartite effort is needed to help workers stay ahead of the game, Dr Tan told Channel 5’s News Tonight.