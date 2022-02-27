Reunited after hours gone missing: How people with dementia get help from SMRT staff at train stations

SINGAPORE: It was meant to be a short trip to a salon in Boon Keng to get a haircut, but Ms Sharon Wong’s 78-year-old father ended up missing for more than six hours last year.

Mr Wong Mun Leong was diagnosed with dementia about five years ago. Since then, he has been wearing a lanyard with his identity card but on the fateful day, he had removed it to get his haircut.

The family’s former domestic worker, who was tasked to look after the elderly man, had been distracted by her phone and did not notice him slipping out of the salon after he was done.

“Of course, everybody panicked. … (I felt) fear, anger definitely. If (he) goes missing, it’s forever. Nobody can replace (him),” said Ms Wong, a 41-year-old project executive in the construction industry.

“Boon Keng is not big, but of course you have to go around. I called my friend who lives nearby to ask them to look out for my dad. My brother also activated his friend to look around. I even activated my friend who’s a Grab driver.”

Ms Wong’s family also made a police report.

It was nearly 11pm when her family received a call from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) informing them that her father had been found at Tai Seng MRT station by station manager Suriani Lestution Ja'afar.

Ms Suriani was one of the more than 3,000 SMRT employees who has been trained to spot and help people living with dementia, with the support of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and Dementia Singapore. More colleagues will soon join her in this effort.

By the end of this year, all 98 SMRT train stations across Singapore on the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines will be listed as dementia “Go-To-Points”, SMRT announced on Sunday (Feb 27).

Currently, 46 train stations and all four SMRT-operated bus interchanges are dementia Go-To-Points.

“These GTPs (Go-To-Points) serve as resource centres and ‘safe return’ points where members of the public can bring persons living with dementia who appear lost or unable to remember their way home,” SMRT said in a media release.

“SMRT’s station and interchange staff are trained to identify and assist the persons who have been brought to them, and will assist to reunite them with their caregivers.”