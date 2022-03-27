How do public transport staff identify people with dementia? Behind the scenes with SMRT's inclusivity training

SINGAPORE: When new frontline staff join transport operator SMRT, many might not expect to be trained to spot someone who appears confused, lost or anxious.

But it’s compulsory for these employees, including bus captains and MRT station staff, to attend training to identify such passengers and learn how to respond appropriately.

For instance, they learn that they could approach a passenger who appears confused by saying: “Afternoon sir, is there anything I can help you with? You seem lost.” And a passenger who appears lost and anxious could be told: “I understand your situation. Allow me to direct you to your destination.”

After all, these passengers could have dementia – and this "inclusivity training" is part of SMRT’s Demonstrate a Service Vision training that includes dementia awareness within six months of joining the company.

CNA recently attended one such session customised by NTUC LearningHub to suit SMRT’s needs.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Jurong Community Hospital, Lien Foundation and Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, the course aims to make training relevant and authentic to enhance transport staff’s understanding of the needs of priority passengers.

The training also covers other vulnerable groups, such as wheelchair users and the visually impaired. A practical session is held at the Jurong Community Hospital Mobility Park fitted with steps, slopes and a "mock-up" MRT carriage, bus and taxi, where therapists from the hospital guide SMRT staff on how to assist priority passengers.

With about 2 million people riding the MRT every day, such training is important for SMRT frontliners, noted Ms Norendrawati Suseno, associate trainer at NTUC LearningHub.

“Do you know how many people they meet at the MRT a day? So they have more chances than any other industry as a frontliner meeting such passengers. If you can think about the amount of people taking MRT every day, they’re bound to meet one of those that they have learnt about,” she said.

Ms Norendrawati, who has also trained employees from hospitality, attractions, entertainment and retail sectors, pointed out that the application of the training would be “very different” for transport frontliners.

“It will be very useful because they will be able to actually interact with such passengers. We call them the priority passengers,” she added.