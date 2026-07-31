Demerit points for first licence suspension cut from 24 to 18; suspension periods extended

SAFE DRIVING COURSE TO CEASE

The police also said on Friday that the safe driving course will be discontinued.

The course provides corrective education to motorists before they are suspended, and participants attend a three-and-a-half-hour session in a classroom, which includes quizzes, as well as a 50-minute practical session.

Once completed, four demerit points will be removed from the participants' driving record.

Both the safe driving course and DIPS retraining course are voluntary, and eligible motorists will be notified by the traffic police that they can register for these sessions.

A review of data from 2023 to 2025 found that the take-up rate for the safe driving course has been low, and only 15 per cent of those offered the course last year had taken it up.

"Its impact on improving driving behaviour is also minimal, considering the difference in reoffending rates between safe driving course and non-safe driving course takers is marginal," said SPF.

TP will cease offers for the safe driving course from Aug 1 this year and discontinue the course from Jan 1, 2027. Motorists who have received offer letters for the course must complete it by Dec 31, 2026.

Separately, the current incentives for good driving and riding behaviours remain unchanged.

Motorists who do not commit any traffic offences within 12 months from the date of their last traffic offence will have their previous demerit points removed from record.

If no traffic offences are committed within 24 months from the end of their suspension or from the start date of their new licence - if the licence was invalidated - previous driving suspensions will also be removed from the record.

Those who have no demerit points for a continuous period of at least three years will be eligible for a certificate of merit, which allows a discount when renewing their insurance policy with participating insurance companies, subject to their terms.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann said: "With road fatalities reaching a 10-year high, it is clear that we must do more to improve road safety. We hope that the revised DIPS, which lowers the threshold for suspension and revocation, will further deter motorists from unsafe driving."

In revising the system, the Ministry of Home Affairs was mindful of vocational drivers' potential concerns about the impact on their livelihoods and consulted transport union leaders, she said.

"Arising from their feedback, we have decided to provide for a one-time deduction of demerit points, to ensure that motorists are not subject to suspension or revocation simply as a result of the new rules coming into effect," she added.

"We urge every motorist to reset their driving habits and mindset ahead of the new DIPS coming into effect on Jan 1, 2027, and also urge all road users – not just motorists – to obey traffic rules for everyone's safety and well-being."

Members of Parliament are set to discuss proposed amendments to traffic laws at the next sitting in August. This includes stiffer penalties for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, lower drink-driving limits and making it an offence to hold mobile phones while driving.