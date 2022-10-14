From new wellness spots to improved accessibility: The plan to turn Dempsey into a green lifestyle destination

SINGAPORE: Dempsey is set to offer more than just high-profile restaurants and gourmet grocers, with plans to turn the former military barracks into a lifestyle and green living destination.

More tenders for vacant units are expected to be called over the next few months.

Beyond retail and food and beverage businesses, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) hopes to bring in wellness and sports concepts into the area.

In particular, it will be looking out for more innovative concepts, including sustainability initiatives, in the new tender proposals.

Ms Carrie Wong, deputy director of Business Planning and Development at SLA, said: “As the COVID-19 situation stabilises, we are hoping that the market conditions have recovered, and we are looking forward to receiving more tender proposals.”