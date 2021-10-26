‘Stay vigilant’ to prevent year-end rise in dengue cases: NEA

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been urged to “stay vigilant” in order to prevent a rise in dengue cases towards the end of the year.

Continued vigilance is needed especially as the Aedes aegypti mosquito population in Singapore has increased, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The Aedes mosquito population grew by 22 per cent in September this year, compared to the previous month, with the mosquito population particularly high in some areas of the country, said NEA.

These areas include Geylang Bahru, Jalan Berseh, Kelantan Lane, Kelantan Road, Jelapang Road and Woodlands Street 81.

More than 4,500 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore since the start of the year, and there are currently 12 active dengue clusters.

While recent weekly dengue cases have been lower than in the same period last year, the virus “remains a serious public health threat”, the agency said.

The proportion of dengue cases due to a less common strain of the virus has also increased.

The Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) has accounted for more than 50 per cent of the serotypes sampled since May this year, NEA said.

The strain has been detected in 121 of 254 dengue clusters where serotypes were identified this year, including the active 195-case cluster at Florence Road/Hougang Avenue 2.

The agency added that DENV-3 has now replaced DENV-2 as the dominant serotype in Singapore.

Prior to 2020, DENV-3 had not been the dominant serotype during any major dengue outbreaks in Singapore over the past three decades, said NEA.

“Population immunity against DENV-3 is low, and more people are susceptible to infection with this serotype," it added.