Weekly dengue cases fall by 70% as NEA closes almost all clusters since start of 2022

SINGAPORE: The weekly number of dengue cases has dropped by about 70 per cent from its peak in May, and about 95 per cent of dengue clusters since the start of 2022 have been closed.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced these figures on Monday (Oct 10), adding that as of last Friday, there have been more than 28,500 dengue cases this year.

There were 427 dengue cases reported last week, 46 fewer from the week before.

As of last Friday, there are 142 dengue clusters - six fewer than the week before. Over the last three weeks, clusters with hundreds of cases - located at Ghim Moh Road, Bedok Reservoir Road and Clementi Road - have also been closed, said NEA.

The agency said it has closed 2,563 out of 2,705 dengue clusters since the start of this year.

But NEA cautioned that it continues to observe active clusters with a "relatively fast rate of transmission", including at Clementi West Street 2, Jurong East Street 21, Jurong West Avenue 5 and Rivervale Crescent.