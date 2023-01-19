NEA warns of another dengue outbreak in 2023 as cases remain high in January

SINGAPORE: The number of weekly dengue cases has remained high going into the new year, prompting the National Environment Agency (NEA) to warn of the risk of another outbreak in 2023.

More than 32,000 dengue cases were reported in 2022, about six times the total number of cases recorded in the whole of 2021.

Last week, there were 279 dengue cases, almost double the number reported in the same period last year, said NEA in a media release on Thursday (Jan 19).

"The continued high number of dengue cases at the start of the year increases the risk of an early surge in cases in the coming months, and could lead to another dengue outbreak in Singapore this year," it added.

There are 82 active dengue clusters as of Wednesday.

Thirteen of them are large clusters with 10 or more cases, including Hougang Avenue 1, Jurong West Avenue 5 and Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

The dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) remains the predominant strain circulating across Singapore, said NEA. It was detected in 11 of the 13 large dengue clusters.

"Our population immunity to DENV-3 is low, thus more people are susceptible to infection with this serotype," said NEA.

"There is thus a high risk that the large number of dengue cases will lead to (a) continuation of last year’s DENV-3 outbreak in Singapore."

The agency added that in December last year, the Aedes aegypti mosquito population remained high in Singapore, and was about 24 per cent higher than in the same period in 2021.